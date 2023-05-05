STATE OF WISCONSIN, CIRCUIT COURT, DOUGL
STATE OF WISCONSIN, CIRCUIT COURT, DOUGLAS COUNTY IN THE MATTER OF THE NAME CHANGE OF Daniel Cordell Beyer Notice and Order for Name Change Hearing NOTICE IS GIVEN: A Petition was filed asking to change the name of the person listed above: From: Daniel Cordell Beyer To: Cordell James Brannan Birth Certificate: Daniel Cordell Beyer IT IS ORDERED: This Petition will be heard in the Circuit Court of Douglas County, State of Wisconsin: Judge’s Name Kelly J. Thom Place 1313 Belknap St. Room 302 Superior, WI 54880 Date June 1, 2023 Time 4:00 PM If you require reasonable accommodations due to a disability to participate in the court process, please call 715-395-1203 prior to the scheduled court date. Please note that the court does not provide transportation. IT IS FURTHER ORDERED: Notice of this hearing shall be given by publication as a Class 3 notice for three (3) weeks in a row prior to the date of the hearing in the Superior Telegram a newspaper published in Douglas County, State of Wisconsin. BY THE COURT /s/ Kelly J Thimm Circuit Court Judge Dated: 4-12-2023 (May 5, 12 & 19, 2023) WNAXLP 215715