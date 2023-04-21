STATE OF WISCONSIN, CIRCUIT COURT, DOUGL

STATE OF WISCONSIN, CIRCUIT COURT, DOUGLAS COUNTY IN THE MATTER OF THE NAME CHANGE OF Melissa Anne Raunio By Melissa Anne Raunio Notice and Order for Name Change Hearing Case No. 23CV95 NOTICE IS GIVEN: A Petition was filed asking to change the name of the person listed above: From: Melissa Anne Raunio To: Melissa Anne Buchanan Birth Certificate: Melissa Anne Raunio IT IS ORDERED: This Petition will be heard in the Circuit Court of Douglas County, State of Wisconsin: Judge’s Name: Kelly J Thimm Place: 1313 Belknap St. Room 302 Superior, WI 54880 Date: May 31, 2023 Time: 11:00 am If you require reasonable accommodations due to a disability to participate in the court process, please call 715-395-1203 prior to the scheduled court date. Please note that the court does not provide transportation. IT IS FURTHER ORDERED: Notice of this hearing shall be given by publication as a Class 3 notice for three (3) weeks in a row prior to the date of the hearing in the Superior Telegram a newspaper published in Douglas County, State of Wisconsin. BY THE COURT /S/ Kelly J. Thimm Circuit Court Judge Date: 4-14-2023 (April 21 & 28 May 5, 2023) WNAXLP 214572