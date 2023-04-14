STATE OF WISCONSIN, CIRCUIT COURT, Dougl

STATE OF WISCONSIN, CIRCUIT COURT, Douglas COUNTY IN THE MATTER OF THE NAME CHANGE OF Isabella Rose Willie By (Petitioner) Isabella Rose Willie Notice and Order for Name Change Hearing NOTICE IS GIVEN: A Petition was filed asking to change the name of the person listed above: From: Isabella Rose Willie To: Oliver Lee Willie Birth Certificate: Isabella Rose Willie IT IS ORDERED: This Petition will be heard in the Circuit Court of Douglas County, State of Wisconsin: Judge’s Name Kelly J. Thimm Place 1313 Belknap St. Room 302 Superior, WI 54880 Date May 15, 2023 Time 1:30 p.m. If you require reasonable accommodations due to a disability to participate in the court process, please call prior to the scheduled court date. Please note that the court does not provide transportation. IT IS FURTHER ORDERED: Notice of this hearing shall be given by publication as a Class 3 notice for three (3) weeks in a row prior to the date of the hearing in the a newspaper published in Douglas County, State of Wisconsin. /s/ Kelly J.Thimm Circuit Court Judge Date: 4-3-2023 (April 14, 21 & 28, 2023) WNAXLP 212646