STATE OF WISCONSIN, CIRCUIT COURT, DOUGL

STATE OF WISCONSIN, CIRCUIT COURT, DOUGLAS COUNTY IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF Randy Abrahamson Deceased Amended Notice to Creditors (Informal Administration) Case No. 22 PR 40 PLEASE TAKE NOTICE: 1. An application for informal administration was filed. 2. The decedent, with date of birth January 6, 1958 and date of death August 22, 2021 , was domiciled in Douglas County, State of Wisconsin ,with a mailing address of 521 Clough Avenue, Superior, WI 54880. 3. All interested persons waived notice. 4. The deadline for filing a claim against the decedent’s estate is 07/11/2023 . 5. A claim may be filed at the Douglas County Courthouse, Superior, Wisconsin, Room 304 . DATE SIGNED: March 30, 2023 Electronically signed by Jaime L. McMeekin Probate Registrar Form completed by: Deborah M. Richter, as Special Adminstrator Address Richter Law Office, LLC 184 4th Avenue S Park Falls, WI 54552 Telephone 715-762-1810 Bar Number (If any) 1098231 (April 7, 14 & 21, 2023) WNAXLP 210812