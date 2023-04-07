STATE OF WISCONSIN, CIRCUIT COURT, Dougl
STATE OF WISCONSIN, CIRCUIT COURT, Douglas County In The Matter of the Name Change of Charlotte Frances Kovaleski Notice and Order for Name Change Hearing NOTICE IS GIVEN: A Petition was filed asking to change the name of the person listed above: From: Charlotte Frances Kovaleski To Nye Frances Kovaleski Birth Certificate: Charlotte Frances Kovaleski IT IS ORDERED: This Petition will be heard in the Circuit Court of Douglas County, State of Wisconsin: Judge’s Name Kelly J. Thimm Place 1313 Belknap St. Room 302 Superior, WI54880 Date: May 3, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM IT IS FURTHER ORDERED: Notice of this hearing shall be given by publication as a Class 3 notice for three (3) weeks in a row prior to the date of the hearing in the Superior Telegram a newspaper published in Douglas County, State of Wisconsin. BY THE COURT /s/ Kelly Thimm Circuit Court Judge Dated: 3/27/2023 (April 7, 14 & 21, 2023) WNAXLP 209108