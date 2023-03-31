STATE OF WISCONSIN, CIRCUIT COURT, DOUGL

STATE OF WISCONSIN, CIRCUIT COURT, DOUGLAS COUNTY IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF Richard M. Worm Deceased Notice to Creditors (Informal Administration) Case No. 23 PR 37 PLEASE TAKE NOTICE: 1. An application for informal administration was filed. 2. The decedent, with date of birth 10-02-1957 and date of death 9-20-2022, was domiciled in Anoka County, State of Minnesota , with a mailing address of 720 85th Lane, Coon Rapids, MN 55433 3. All interested persons waived notice. 4. The deadline for filing a claim against the decedent’s estate is [Date] 7/03/2023 . 5. A claim may be filed at the Douglas County Courthouse, 1313 Belknap Street, Superior, Wisconsin, Room 304. DATE SIGNED: March 21, 2023 Electronically signed by Jaime L. McMeekin Probate Registrar Form completed by: Anthony K. Berg Attorney at Law LLC 1344 Second Ave. PO Box 877 Cumberland, WI 54829 Telephone 715-822-3455 Bar Number (If any) 1077438 (March 31; April 7 & 14, 2023) WNAXLP 208609