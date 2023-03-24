STATE OF WISCONSIN, CIRCUIT COURT, DOUGL

STATE OF WISCONSIN, CIRCUIT COURT, DOUGLAS COUNTY Heights Finance Corporation 2605 W College Ave Appleton, WI 54914 -vs- Jane D Hoffman 1307 E 3rd Street, Apt #33 Duluth MN 55805 Small Claims Publication Summons And Notice Case No. 2023sc 196 If you require reasonable accommodations due to a disability to participate in the court process, please call 715-395-1203 at least 10 working days prior to the scheduled court date. Please note that the court does not provide transportation. Publication Summons and Notice of Filing TO THE PERSON(S) NAMED ABOVE AS DEFEND4NT(S): You are being sued by the person(s) named above as Plaintiff(s). A copy of the claim has been sent to you at your address as stated in the caption above. The lawsuit will be heard in the following Small Claims court: Douglas County 715-395-1203 Court to be held, you must appear 1313 Belkap Street Superior, WI, 54880 on the following date and time: 4/20/2023 at 2:30 p.m. If you do not attend the hearing, the court may enter a judgment against you in favor of the person(s) suing you. A copy of the claim has been sent to you at your address as stated in the caption above. A judgment may be enforced as provided by law. A judgment awarding money may become a lien against any real estate you own now or in the future, and may also be enforced by garnishment or seizure of property. You may have the option to Answer without appearing in court on the court date by filing a written Answer with the clerk of court before the court date. You must send a copy of your Answer to the Plaintiff(s) name above at their address. You may contact the clerk of court at the telephone number above to determine if there are other methods to answer a Small Claims complaint in that county. Dated: 3/22/2023 Thomas Otis - Collection Specialist 920-733-1264 (March 24, 2023) WNAXLP 206716