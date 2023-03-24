STATE OF WISCONSIN, CIRCUIT COURT, DOUGL

STATE OF WISCONSIN, CIRCUIT COURT, DOUGLAS COUNTY IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF RICHARD O. SEVERIN deceased Notice Setting Time to Hear Application and Deadline for Filing Claims (Informal Administration) Case No. 23 PR 34 PLEASE TAKE NOTICE: 1. An application for informal administration was filed. 2. The decedent, with date of birth 10/20/1956 and date of death 12/9/2022 was domiciled in Douglas County, State of Wisconsin, with a mailing address of 6809 Jacksino Road. Oakland Wisconsin 53538. 3. The application will be heard at the Douglas County Courthouse, Superior, Wisconsin, Room 304, before Jaime L. McMeekin, Probate Registrar, on 5-08-2023 at 10:00 a.m. You do not need to appear unless you object. The application may be granted if there is no objection. 4. The deadline for filing a claim against the decedent’s estate is 7-03-2023. 5. A claim may be filed at the Douglas County Courthouse, 1313 Belknap Street, Superior, Wisconsin, Room 304. 6. This publication is notice to any persons whose names or address are unknown. If you require reasonable accommodations due to a disability to participate in the court process, please call 715-395-1203 prior to the scheduled court date. Please note that the court does not provide transportation. Form completed by: (Name) Garrett M. Gondik Attorney at Law Address 1215 Belknap Street Superior, Wisconsin 54880 Telephone: 715-395-3180 Bar Number: 1114261 DATE SIGNED: March 20, 2023 Electronically signed by Jaime L. McMeekin Probate Registrar (March 24 & 31; April 7, 2023) WNAXLP 206614