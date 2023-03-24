STATE OF WISCONSIN, CIRCUIT COURT, DOUGL

STATE OF WISCONSIN, CIRCUIT COURT, DOUGLAS COUNTY IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF Myrna Gail Willoughby Notice Setting Time to Hear Application and Deadline for Filing Claims (Informal Administration) Case No. 2023 PR 36 PLEASE TAKE NOTICE: 1. An application for informal administration was filed. 2. The decedent, with date of birth 12-02-1930 and date of death 01-05-2023 was domiciled in Franklin County, State of Ohio, with a mailing address of 306 E. Royal Forest Blvd; Columbus, OH 43214. 3. The application will be heard at the Douglas County Courthouse, Superior, Wisconsin, Room 304, before Jaime McMeekin, Probate Registrar, on 5-04-2023 at 9:30 a.m. You do not need to appear unless you object. The application may be granted if there is no objection. 4. The deadline for filing a claim against the decedent’s estate is 7-03-2023. 5. A claim may be filed at the Douglas County Courthouse, Superior, Wisconsin, Room 304. 6. This publication is notice to any persons whose names or address are unknown. If you require reasonable accommodations due to a disability to participate in the court process, please call 715-395-1203 prior to the scheduled court date. Please note that the court does not provide transportation. Form completed by: Johanna R Kirk 1323 Broadway St. #B200 Superior, WI 54880 Telephone Number: 715-718-2424 Bar Number (If any): 1048188 DATE SIGNED: March 20, 2023 Electronically signed by Jaime L. McMeekin Probate Registrar (March 24 & 31; April 7, 2023) WNAXLP 206459