STATE OF WISCONSIN, CIRCUIT COURT, DOUGL

STATE OF WISCONSIN, CIRCUIT COURT, DOUGLAS COUNTY IN THE MATTER OF THE NAME CHANGE OF Jennifer Jean Boyd BY Jennifer Jean Boyd Notice and Order for Name Change Hearing Case No. 23CV61 NOTICE IS GIVEN: A Petition was filed asking to change the name of the person listed above: From Jennifer Jean Boyd TO: Jennifer Jean Johnson Birth Certificate Jennifer Jean Johnson IT IS ORDERED: This Petition will be heard in the Circuit Court of Douglas County, State of Wisconsin: Judge’s Name Kelly J. Thimm Place 1313 Belknap St. Room 302 Superior, WI 54880 Date April 14, 2023 Time 3:30 PM IT IS FURTHER ORDERED Notice of this hearing shall be given by publication as a Class 3 notice for three (3) weeks in a row prior to the date of the hearing in the Superior Telegram, a newspaper published in Douglas County, State of Wisconsin. (March 31; April 7 & 14, 2023) WNAXLP 206037