STATE OF WISCONSIN, CIRCUIT COURT, DOUGL

STATE OF WISCONSIN, CIRCUIT COURT, DOUGLAS COUNTY IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF Gerald Jay Petite Notice to Creditors (Informal Administration) Case No. 2023 PR 29 PLEASE TAKE NOTICE: 1. An application for informal administration was filed. 2. The decedent, with date of birth 06-21-1930 and date of death 09-09-2021, was domiciled in Douglas County, State of Wisconsin , with a mailing address of 7317 S. Najt Road; South Range, WI 54874 . 3. All interested persons waived notice. 4. The deadline for filing a claim against the decedent’s estate is 6-19-2023 5. A claim may be filed at the Douglas County Courthouse, Superior , Wisconsin, Room 304 . DATE SIGNED: March 7, 2023 Electronically signed by Jaime L. McMeekin Probate Registrar Form completed by: Johanna R. Kirk 1323 Broadway Street #B200 Superior, WI 54880 Telephone 715-718-2424 Bar Number 1048188 (March 17, 24 & 31, 2023) WNAXLP 203684