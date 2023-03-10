STATE OF WISCONSIN, CIRCUIT COURT, DOUGL
STATE OF WISCONSIN, CIRCUIT COURT, DOUGLAS COUNTY IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF Lutie Jeanne Carter Notice to Creditors (Informal Administration) Case No. 23-PR-31 PLEASE TAKE NOTICE: 1. An application for informal administration was filed. 2. The decedent, with date of birth 02/23/1956 and date of death 02/04/2023, was domiciled in Douglas County, State of Wisconsin, with a mailing address of 5145 S. Wiehe Road, Poplar, WI 54865. 3. All interested persons waived notice. 4. The deadline for filing a claim against the decedent’s estate is June 19, 2023. 5. A claim may be filed at the Douglas County Courthouse, 1313 Belknap Street, Superior, Wisconsin, Room 304. Form completed by: Stephen J. Olson 109 Tower Avenue Superior, WI 54880 Telephone: 715-394-4471 Bar Number: 1034771 DATE SIGNED: March 7, 2023 Electronically signed by Jaime L. McMeekin Probate Registrar (March 10, 17 & 24, 2023) WNAXLP 201939