STATE OF WISCONSIN, CIRCUIT COURT, DOUGL

STATE OF WISCONSIN, CIRCUIT COURT, DOUGLAS COUNTY IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF Herbert F. Flamang DOD October 3, 2022 Notice to Creditors (Informal Administration) Case No. 23 PR 26 PLEASE TAKE NOTICE: 1. An application for informal administration was filed. 2. The decedent, with date of birth August 2, 1933 and date of death October 3, 2022, was domiciled in Douglas County, State of Wisconsin, with a mailing address of 9171 E Evergreen Avenue, Solon Springs, WI 54873 3. All interested persons waived notice. 4. The deadline for filing a claim against the decedent’s estate is 6/06/2023 5. A claim may be filed at the Douglas County Courthouse, 1313 Belknap Street, Superior, Wisconsin, Room 304. Form completed by: Lukas J. Saunders Address: 823 Belknap Street, Suite 222 Superior, WI 54880 Telephone: 715-394-7751 Bar Number: 1081372 DATE SIGNED: February 22, 2023 Electronically signed by Jaime L. McMeekin Probate Registrar (Feb. 24; March 3 & 10, 2023) WNAXLP 197531