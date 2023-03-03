STATE OF WISCONSIN, CIRCUIT COURT, DOUGL

STATE OF WISCONSIN, CIRCUIT COURT, DOUGLAS COUNTY Notice Setting Time to Hear Application and Deadline for Filing Claims (Informal Administration) Case No. 23-PR-25 IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF Nancy K. Christenson PLEASE TAKE NOTICE: 1. An application for informal administration was filed. 2. The decedent, with date of birth 11/12/1934 and date of death 1/9/2023 was domiciled in Douglas County, State of Wisconsin with a mailing address of 1206 N. 22nd Street. Superior, WI 54880 3. The application will be heard at the Douglas County Courthouse, 1313 Belknap St., Superior , Wisconsin, Room 304 before Jaime McMeekin ,Probate Registrar, on 3/30/2023 at 10:00 am. You do not need to appeal unless you object The application may be granted If there Is no objection. 4. The deadline for filing a claim against the decedent’s estate is 5/31/2023 5. A claim may be filed at the Douglas County Courthouse, 1313 Belknap St., Superior , Wisconsin, Room304 6. This publication is notice to any persons whose names or address are unknown. DATE SIGNED: February 16, 2023 Electronically signed by Jaime L. McMeekin Probate Registrar Form completed by: Steven J. Ledin 1109 Tower Avenue Superior, WI 54880 Telephone Number 715-394-4471 Bar Number 1005668 (Feb. 24; March 3 & 10, 2023) WNAXLP 196764