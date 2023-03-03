STATE OF WISCONSIN, CIRCUIT COURT, DOUGL

STATE OF WISCONSIN, CIRCUIT COURT, DOUGLAS COUNTY IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF TAMMYR. CAMPBELL Name deceased Notice Setting Time to Hear Application and Deadline for Filing Claims (Informal Administration) Case No. 23 PR 23 PLEASE TAKE NOTICE: 1. An application for informal administration was filed. 2. The decedent, with date of birth August 20, 1963 and date of death November 28, 2022 was mailing address of 7434 South Okerson Lane, South Range, Wisconsin 54874. 3. The application will be heard at the Douglas County Courthouse, 1313 Belknap Street, Superior, Wisconsin, Room 204 . before Jaime L. McMeekin, Probate Registrator, on 3/29/2023 at 10 a.m. You do not need to appear unless you object. The application may be granted if there is no objection. 4. The deadline for filing a claim against the decedent’s estate is 5-30-2023. 5. A claim may be filed at the Douglas DATE SIGNED: February 14, 2023 Electronically signed by Jaime L. McMeekin Probate Registrar County Courthouse, 1313 Belknap Street, Superior Wisconsin, Room 304. 6. This publication is notice to any persons whose names or address are unknown. Garrett M. Gondik Attorney at Law 1215 Belknap Street Superior, Wisconsin 54880 (Feb. 24; March 3 & 10, 2023) WNAXLP 196654