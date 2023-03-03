STATE OF WISCONSIN, CIRCUIT COURT, DOUGL
STATE OF WISCONSIN, CIRCUIT COURT, DOUGLAS COUNTY IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF Thomas B. Hilger Notice to Creditors (Informal Administration) Case No. 23-PR-18 PLEASE TAKE NOTICE: 1. An application for informal administration was filed. 2. The decedent, with date of birth December 22. 1938 and date of death December 14. 2022 , was domiciled in Douglas County, State of Wisconsin’ with a mailing address of 2006 Susquehanna Avenue, Superior, WI 54880. 3. All interested persons waived notice. 4. The deadline for filing a claim against the decedent’s estate is May 24, 2023. 5. A claim may be filed at the Douglas County Courthouse, 1313 Belknap Street, Superior, Wisconsin, Room 304. DATE SIGNED: February 9, 2023 Electronically signed by Jaime L. McMeekin Probate Registrar Form completed by: Stephen J. Olson 1109 Tower Avenue Superior, WI 54880 Telephone 715-394-4471 Bar Number 1034771 (Feb. 17 & 24; March 3, 2023) WNAXLP 194677