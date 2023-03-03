STATE OF WISCONSIN, CIRCUIT COURT, DOUGL

STATE OF WISCONSIN, CIRCUIT COURT, DOUGLAS COUNTY IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF George W. Anderson Notice to Creditors {Informal Administration) Case No. 23-PR-22 PLEASE TAKE NOTICE: 1. An application for informal administration was filed. 2. The decedent, with date of birth 6/9/1932 and date of death 1/2/2023, was domiciled in Douglas County, State of Wisconsin , with a mailing address of PO Box 75, Maple, WI 54854. 3. All interested persons waived notice. 4. The deadline for filing a claim against the decedent’s estate is 5/23/2023 5. A claim may be filed at the Douglas- County Courthouse, 1313 Belknap Street, Superior Wisconsin, Room 304. DATE SIGNED: February 8, 2023 Electronically signed by Jaime L. McMeekin Probate Registrar Form completed by: Suzanne M. Blank 1109 Tower Avenue Superior, WI 54880 Telephone 715-394-4471 Bar Number 1008930 (Feb. 17 & 24; March 3, 2023) WNAXLP 193432