STATE OF WISCONSIN, CIRCUIT COURT, DOUGL

STATE OF WISCONSIN, CIRCUIT COURT, DOUGLAS COUNTY IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF VERN G. OAKS JR. deceased Notice to Creditors (Informal Administration) Case No. 22-PR-05 PLEASE TAKE NOTICE: 1. An application for informal administration was filed. 2.The decedent, with date of birth September 27, 1941and date of death October 12 2022 , was domiciled in Douglas County, State of Wisconsin, with a mailing address of 307 East 4th Street, Superior, Wisconsin 54880. 3. All interested persons waived notice. 4. The deadline for filing a claim against the decedent’s estate is 5/23/2023 5. A claim may be filed at the Douglas County Courthouse, 1313 Belknap Street. Superior , Wisconsin, Room 304 . DATE SIGNED: February 7, 2023 Electronically signed by Jaime L. McMeekin Probate Registrar Form completed by: Garrett M. Gondik Attorney at Law 1215 Belknap Street Superior, Wisconsin 54880 Telephone (715) 395-3180 Bar Number (If any) 1114261 (Feb 10, 17 & 24, 2023) 193360