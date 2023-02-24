STATE OF WISCONSIN, CIRCUIT COURT, DOUGL

STATE OF WISCONSIN, CIRCUIT COURT, DOUGLAS COUNTY IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF NANCY LYNNE WICK 12/26/1943 Notice to Creditors (Informal Administration) Case No. 23-PR-03 PLEASE TAKE NOTICE 1. An application for informal administration was filed. 2. The decedent, with date of birth 12/26/1943 and date of death 12/12/2022, was domiciled in Douglas County, State of WI , with a mailing address of 12101 South Cemetery Rd Solon Springs WI 54873 . 3. All interested persons waived notice. 4. The deadline for filing a claim against the decedent’s estate is 5-22-2023. 5. A claim may be filed at the Douglas County Courthouse, 1313 Belknap Street. Superior , Wisconsin, Room 304 . DATE SIGNED: February 7, 2023 Electronically signed by Jaime L. McMeekin Probate Registrar Form completed by: Chris A. Gramstrup Address 1409 Hammond Ave Ste 322 Superior WI 54880 Telephone 715-718-0378 Bar Number (If any) 1014456 (Feb 10, 17 & 24, 2023) WNAXLP 193180