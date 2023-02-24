STATE OF WISCONSIN, CIRCUIT COURT, DOUGL

STATE OF WISCONSIN, CIRCUIT COURT, DOUGLAS COUNTY IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF June Nyberg Order Setting Time to Hear Petition for Administration and Deadline for Filing Claims (Formal Administration) Case No. 2022PR82 A Petition for Formal Administration was filed. THE COURT FINDS: The decedent, with date of birth April 4, 1934 and date of death December 1, 2020 was domiciled in Douglas County, State of Wisconsin , with a mailing address of 4820 E. County Road C Superior WI 54880 . THE COURT ORDERS: 1. The Petition be heard at the Douglas County County Courthouse, Superior , Wisconsin, Room VIA ZOOM , before Circuit Court Judge/Circuit Court Commissioner Kelly Thimm , on [Date] April 3, 2023 at 9 a.m. . You do not need to appear unless you object. The petition may be granted if there is no objection. 2. The deadline for filing a claim against the decedent’s estate is 5-22-2023 . 3. A claim may be filed at the Douglas County Courthouse, Superior , Wisconsin, Room 304. 4. Heirship will be determined at the hearing on petition for final judgment. 5. Publication of this notice is notice to any persons whose names or addresses are unknown. The names or addresses of the following interested persons (if any) are not known or reasonably ascertainable: Gary J. Nyberg, 780 S. Suncoast Blvd Lot 8, Homosassa, FL 34448; Kathyne J. Thatcher, 134 Starboard Lane #403, Merrett Island, FL 32953; Randall R. Nyberg, 13 Guy Street, Somersworth, NH 03878; Gail Robin Thompson, 8118 S. Dowling Road E, Superior, WI 54880; and Denise L. Maki, 1625 E. 3rd Stret, Superior, WI 54880 (represented by Stephen J. Olson) Chris Dahlberg Dahlberg Law Office, PA 130 W. Superior Street, Suite 730 Duluth, MN 55802 218 722 5809 1107693 DATE SIGNED: February 6, 2023 Electronically signed by Kelly J. Thimm Circuit Court Judge (Feb. 10, 17, 24, 2023) WNAXLP 193005