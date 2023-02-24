STATE OF WISCONSIN, CIRCUIT COURT, DOUGL

STATE OF WISCONSIN, CIRCUIT COURT, DOUGLAS COUNTY IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF LeRoy L. Hanson Order Limiting Time for Filing Claims (Formal Administration) Case No. 2023PR000017 A Petition for Formal Administration was filed. THE COURT FINDS: 1. The decedent, with date of birth 10/01/1930 and date of death 11/24/2022 was domiciled in Douglas County, State of Wisconsin with a mailing address of 911 N. 21st Street, Superior, WI 54880. 2. All interested persons waived notice. THE COURT ORDERS: 1. The deadline for filing a claim against the decedent’s estate is May 26, 2023. 2. A claim must be filed at the Douglas County Courthouse, 1313 Belknap St. , Wisconsin, Room 304 . DATE SIGNED: February 6, 2023 Electronically signed by Kelly J. Thimm Circuit Court Judge Form completed by: Steven C. Overom Address Overom Law, PLLC, 802 Garfield Avenue, Suite 101, Duluth, MN 55802 Telephone Number 218-625-8460 Bar Number 1013130 (Feb. 10, 17 & 24, 2023) WNAXLP 192929