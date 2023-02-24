STATE OF WISCONSIN, CIRCUIT COURT, DOUGL

STATE OF WISCONSIN, CIRCUIT COURT, DOUGLAS COUNTY IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF Thomas E. Sperling, Jr. Notice Setting Time to Hear Application and Deadline for Filing Claims (Informal Administration) Case No. 23-PR-20 PLEASE TAKE NOTICE: 1. An application for informal administration was filed. 2.The decedent, with date of birth 10/6/1946 and date of death 1/20/2023 was domiciled in Douglas County, State of Wisconsin with a mailing address of 4843 Barnes Road, Superior. WI 54880 . 3. The application will be heard at the Douglas County Courthouse, 1313 Belknap St., Superior Wisconsin, Room 304 before Jaime McMeekin Probate Registrar, on 03-15-2023 at 10:00 am. 4. The deadline for filing a claim against the decedent’s estate is 05-16-2023. 5. A claim may be filed at the Douglas County Courthouse, 313 Belknap St., Superior Wisconsin, Room 304. 6. This publication is notice to any persons whose names or address are unknown. DATE SIGNED: February 1, 2023 Electronically signed by Jaime L. McMeekin Probate Registrar Form completed by: Steven J. Ledin Address 1109 Tower Avenue Superior, WI 54880 Telephone Number 715-394-4471 Bar Number 1005668 (Feb 10, 17 & 24, 2023) WNAXLP 191740