STATE OF WISCONSIN, CIRCUIT COURT, DOUGL

STATE OF WISCONSIN, CIRCUIT COURT, DOUGLAS COUNTY IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF Thomas Despins Date of Death: 12/28/2022 Notice to Creditors (Informal Administration) Case No. 23 PR 13 PLEASE TAKE NOTICE: 1. An application for informal administration was filed. 2. The decedent, with date of birth 03/03/1935 and date of death 12/28/2022 , was domiciled in Douglas County, State of WI , with a mailing address of 1306 Faxon St, Superior, WI 54880 . 3. All interested persons waived notice. 4. The deadline for filing a claim against the decedent’s estate is [Date] 5/15/2023 5. A claim may be filed at the Douglas County Courthouse, Superior , Wisconsin, Room 304 . DATE SIGNED: January 30, 2023 Electronically signed by Jaime L. McMeekin Probate Registrar Form completed by: Ruth Westmont 615 N. Sherman Ave, Suite 23 Madison, WI 53704 Telephone 608-244-9494 Bar Number 1009635 (Feb 3, 10 & 17, 2023) 187828