STATE OF WISCONSIN, CIRCUIT COURT, DOUGL

STATE OF WISCONSIN, CIRCUIT COURT, DOUGLAS COUNTY IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF Larry D. Melloh DOB: 12/22/1941 / DOD: 12/4/2022 Notice to Creditors (Informal Administration) Case No. 23-PR-11 PLEASE TAKE NOTICE: 1. An application for informal administration was filed. 2. The decedent, with date of birth 12/22/1941 and date of death 12/4/2022, was domiciled in Douglas County, State of Wl , with a mailing address of 1906 E. Third Street. Superior, WI 54880. 3. All interested persons waived notice. 4. The deadline for filing a claim against the decedent’s estate is5/15/2023. 5. A claim may be filed at the Douglas County Courthouse, Superior Wisconsin, Room 304. DATE SIGNED: January 30, 2023 Electronically signed by Jaime L. McMeekin Probate Registrar Form completed by: David A. Kropid, Attorney at Law Address 1214 Belknap Street Superior, WI 54880 Telephone 715-394-6624 Bar Number 1029515 (Feb 3, 10 & 17. 2023) WNAXLP 185201