STATE OF WISCONSIN, CIRCUIT COURT, DOUGL

STATE OF WISCONSIN, CIRCUIT COURT, DOUGLAS COUNTY IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF Edwin F. Hall Notice Setting Time to Hear Application and Deadline for Filing Claims (Informal Administration) Case No. 23 PR 12 PLEASE TAKE NOTICE: 1. An application for informal administration was filed. 2. The decedent, with date of birth August 2, 1934 and date of death October 11, 2022 was domiciled in Douglas County, State of Wisconson with a mailing address of 13596 E. Koski Road, P.O. Box 142, Brule, WI 54820 3. The application will be heard at the Douglas County Courthouse, Superior , Wisconsin, Room 304 , before Jaime McMeekin ,Probate Registrar, on March 10, 2023 at [Time) 10:00 am. You do not need to appear unless you object. The application may be granted if there is no objection. 4. The deadline for filing a claim against the decedent’s estate is [Date) May 9, 2023 5. A claim may be filed at the Douglas County Courthouse, Superior , Wisconsin, Room 304. 6. This publication is notice to any persons whose names or address are unknown. If you require reasonable accommodations due to a disability to participate in the court process, please call715-395-1203 prior to the scheduled court date. Please note that the court does not provide transportation. Attorney Matthew F. Anich Address Anich, Wickman & Lindsey, S.C. 220 6th Avenue West, P.O. Box 677, Ashland, WI 54806 715-682-9114 1017169 DATE SIGNED: January 25, 2023 Electronically signed by Jaime L. McMeekin Probate Registrar (Jan. 27; Feb. 3, 10, 2023) WNAXLP 176972