STATE OF WISCONSIN, CIRCUIT COURT, DOUGL

STATE OF WISCONSIN, CIRCUIT COURT, DOUGLAS COUNTY IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF Jeanne R. Downs Notice to Creditors (Informal Administration) Case No. 23-PR-10 PLEASE TAKE NOTICE: 1. An application for informal administration was filed. 2. The decedent, with date of birth 9/20/1934 and date of death 12/22/2022, was domiciled in Douglas County, State of Wisconsin, with a mailing address of 622 North 22nd Street, Superior, WI 54880 3. All interested persons waived notice. 4. The deadline for filing a claim against the decedent’s estate is 5-08-2023 5. A claim may be filed at the Douglas County Courthouse, 1313 Belknap Street, Superior, Wisconsin, Room 304. Form completed by: Steven J. Ledin Address 1109 Towner Avenue Superior, WI 54880 Telephone 715-394-4471 Bar Number 1005668 (Jan. 27; Feb. 3 & 10, 2023) WNAXLP 175812