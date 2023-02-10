STATE OF WISCONSIN, CIRCUIT COURT, DOUGL

STATE OF WISCONSIN, CIRCUIT COURT, DOUGLAS COUNTY IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF Danny C. Nelson DOD November 2, 2021 Notice to Creditors (Informal Administration) Case No. 23 PR 01 PLEASE TAKE NOTICE: 1. An application for informal administration was filed. 2. The decedent, with date of birth March 28, 1952 and date of death November 2, 2021 , was domiciled in Douglas County, State of Wisconsin, with a mailing address of 6360 E Cutter Road, South Range, WI 54874. 3. All interested persons waived notice. 4. The deadline for filing a claim against the decedent’s estate is 5-03-2023. 5. A claim may be filed at the Douglas County Courthouse, 1313 Belknap Street, Superior, Wisconsin, Room 304. Form completed by: Lukas J. Saunders 823 Belknap Street, Suite 222 Superior, WI 54880 Telephone: 715-394-7751 Bar Number: 1081372 DATE SIGNED: January 19, 2023 Electronically signed by Jaime L. McMeekin Probate Registrar (Jan. 27; Feb. 3 & 10, 2023) WNAXLP 171347