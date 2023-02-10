STATE OF WISCONSIN, CIRCUIT COURT, DOUGL

STATE OF WISCONSIN, CIRCUIT COURT, DOUGLAS COUNTY IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF GERALD R. JACOBSON deceased Notice Setting Time to Hear Application and Deadline for Filing Claims (Informal Administration) Case No. 23 PR 07 PLEASE TAKE NOTICE: 1. An application for informal administration was filed. 2. The decedent, with date of birth June 18, 1941 and date of death August 22, 2022 was domiciled in Douglas County, State of Wisconsin, with a mailing address of 3411 South County Road E, South Range, Wisconsin 54874. 3. The application will be heard at the Douglas County Courthouse, Superior, Wisconsin, Room 304, before Jaime L. McMeekin, Probate Registrar, on 2/27/2023, at 10:00 AM. You do not need to appear unless you object. The application may be granted if there is no objection. 4. The deadline for filing a claim against the decedent’s estate is 5/1/2023 5. A claim may be filed at the Douglas County Courthouse, Superior, Wisconsin, Room 304. 6. This publication is notice to any persons whose names or address are unknown. If you require reasonable accommodations due to a disability to participate in the court process, please call 715-395-1203 prior to the scheduled court date. Please note that the court does not provide transportation. Form completed by: Garrett M. Gondik Attorney at Law 1215 Belknap Street Superior, Wisconsin 54880 Telephone Number: (715) 395-3180 Bar Number: 1114261 DATE SIGNED: January 17, 2023 Electronically signed by Jaime L. McMeekin Probate Registrar (Jan. 27; Feb. 3 & 10, 2023) WNAXLP 171287