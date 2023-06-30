STATE OF WISCONSIN, CIRCUIT COURT, COUNT

STATE OF WISCONSIN, CIRCUIT COURT, COUNTY IN THE MATTER OF THE NAME CHANGE OF Julie Lynn Lear By (Petitioner) Julie Lynn Lear Notice and Order for Name Change Hearing Case No. 23CV157 NOTICE IS GIVEN: A Petition was filed asking to change the name of the person listed above: From: Julie Lynn Lear To: Juli Lynn Lear Birth Certificate: Julie Lynn Lear IT IS ORDERED: This Petition will be heard in the Circuit Court of County, State of Wisconsin: Kelly J Thimm 1313 Belknap St. Room 302 Superior, WI, 54880 July 20, 2023 11:15 A.M If you require reasonable accommodations due to a disability to participate in the court process, please call 715-395-1263 prior to the scheduled court date. Please note that the court does not provide transportation. IT IS FURTHER ORDERED: Notice of this hearing shall be given by publication as a Class 3 notice for three (3) weeks in a row prior to the date of the hearing in the , Superior Telegram a newspaper published in Douglas County, State of Wisconsin. BY THE COURT /s/ Kelly J. Thimm Circuit Court Judge Dated: 6-26-2023 (June 30; July 7 & 14, 2023) WNAXLP 238166