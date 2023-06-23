STATE OF WISCONSIN CIRCUIT COURT CIVIL D

STATE OF WISCONSIN CIRCUIT COURT CIVIL DIVISION DOUGLAS COUNTY TOWD POINT MORTGAGE TRUST 2018-2, U.S. BANK NATIONAL ASSOCIATION, AS INDENTURE TRUSTEE Plaintiff, WARREN R WILLIAMS, CATHERINE I WILLIAMS, ET. AL. Defendants. Case No. 2023CV000015 Case Code No. 30404 Foreclosure of Mortgage NOTICE OF SHERIFF’S SALE OF REAL ESTATE PLEASE TAKE NOTICE that by virtue of a judgment of foreclosure entered on April 25, 2023, in the amount of $88,131.77, the Sheriff of Douglas County will sell the described premises at public auction as follows: DATE/TIME: July 18, 2023 at 10:00 AM TERMS: By bidding at the Sheriff’s Sale, the prospective buyer is consenting to be bound by the following terms: 1) 10% down in cash, cashier’s check, or bank-certified funds made payable to the Douglas County Clerk of Court; 2) Sold “as is” and subject to all legal liens and encumbrances; 3) Buyer to pay applicable Wisconsin Real Estate Transfer Tax, costs of deed recording and all costs of sale within 10 days of confirmation of sheriff’s sale. Failure to pay balance due will result in forfeiture of bid deposit to Plaintiff; and 4) Bidders not a party to this action are subject to the requirements of Wisconsin Statute Section 846.155. PLACE: the front lobby of the Douglas County Courthouse, 1313 Belknap Street, Superior, WI 54880 PROPERTY LEGAL DESCRIPTION: THE FOLLOWING DESCRIBED REAL ESTATE TO-WIT: THAT PART OF THE SOUTHWEST QUARTER OF THE SOUTHEAST QUARTER (SW 1/4 OF SE 1/4) OF SECTION TWENTY-FIVE (25), TOWNSHIP FORTY-THREE (43) NORTH, RANGE TWELVE (12) WEST, DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS: BEGINNING AT A POINT IN THE CENTER OF THE TOWN HIGHWAY WHICH HIGHWAY RUNS ABOUT 50 RODS NORTH OF THE SOUTH LINE OF THE SW 1/4 OF THE SE 1/4 OF SAID SECTION WHICH POINT IS 611 1/2 FEET EAST OF THE WEST LINE OF THE SW 1/4 OF SE 1/4 OF SAID SECTION; THENCE NORTH TO THE NORTH LINE OF SW 1/4 OF SE 1/4 OF SAID SECTION; THENCE EAST ALONG THE NORTH LINE OF THE SW 1/4 OF SE 1/4 OF SAID SECTION 180 1/2 FEET; THENCE SOUTH TO THE CENTER LINE OF SAID HIGHWAY; THENCE WEST ALONG THE CENTER LINE OF SAID HIGHWAY TO THE PLACE OF BEGINNING, EXCEPT PARCEL TO HIGHWAY DESCRIBED IN VOLUME 593 OF RECORDS, PAGE 817, ALL IN DOUGLAS COUNTY, WISCONSIN. TAX KEY NO.: WA-032-01309-00 PROPERTY ADDRESS: 9447 E COUNTY ROAD T, MINONG, WI 54859 William Patacsil Attorney for Plaintiff Marinosci Law Group, P.C. 16535 W. Bluemound Rd., Suite 333 Brookfield, WI 53005 Telephone: (414) 831-9729 Facsimile: (920) 221-7719 MLGWisconsin-ALL@mlg-defaultlaw.com Dated this ____ day of ______, 2023. Douglas County Sheriff`s Department THIS OFFICE IS A DEBT COLLECTOR ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED MAY BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE. (June 23, 30; July 7, 2023) WNAXLP 235265