STATE OF WISCONSIN CIRCUIT COURT-CIVIL D

STATE OF WISCONSIN CIRCUIT COURT-CIVIL DIVISION WAUKESHA COUNTY SMALL CLAIMS CASE NO. 23SC1059 PUBLICATION SUMMONS RALPH T. BROESCHE a//a TIM BROESCHE d/b/a S & T CUSTOM FLOORING, DEFENDANT’S NAME 1210 N. 12th Street, Superior, WI 54880, DEFENDANT’S ADDRESS, if known You are being sued by THE SHERWIN-WILLIAMS COMPANY, in the small claims court Waukesha County, Wisconsin, Room C-167 of the Waukesha County Courthouse, 515 W. Moreland Blvd., Waukesha, Wisconsin. A hearing will be held at 1:00 o’clock a.m. on May 22, 2023. If you do not appear a judgment may be given to the person suing you. (A copy of the claim has been mailed to you at the address above.) Dated this 26th day of April, 2023. Electronically signed by Darrell R. Zall Darrell R. Zall Plaintiff’s Attorney P.O. ADDRESS: KOHNER, MANN & KAILAS, S.C. 4650 N. Port Washington Road Milwaukee, WI 53212-1059 PHONE: (414) 962-5110 File No. 23-00480 (May 5, 2023) WNAXLP 220934