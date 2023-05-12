State of Minnesota County of St. Louis D

State of Minnesota County of St. Louis District Court Sixth Judicial District Court File Number: 69DU-CV-23-681 Case Type: Harassment Mary Grace Auchter Petitioner vs Brian Patrick Juno Respondent Notice of Issuance of Harassment Restraining Order by Publication To Respondent: YOU ARE NOTIFIED that a Harassment Restraining Order has been issued on April 7, 2023. A hearing has not been scheduled. You may request a hearing on this matter by filing a Request for Hearing HAR301 with the Court within twenty (20) days of the date this Notice is published. You may get a copy of the HRO from the court administrator’s office at the following address: St. Louis County Courthouse, Room 320, 100 N. 5th Ave. W., Duluth, MN 55802. Failure to appear at a scheduled hearing or to get a copy of the Harassment Restraining Order will not be a defense to prosecution for violation of the Court’s order. /s/ Hannah Mitchell Court Administrator / Deputy (May 12, 2023) WNAXLP 223129