Section 11 of the Village Code of the Vi

Section 11 of the Village Code of the Village of Solon Springs offering a residential dwelling as a short-term rental. An ordinance setting forth the standard for short-term rentals and procedures for short-term rentals in the Village of Solon Springs, which also includes the procedures for applying for a short-term rental license, and renewal of said license. The ordinance sets forth the room tax to be charged as well as the fines imposed by the Village for violating said ordinance. The full text of this Short-Term Rental Ordinance may be obtained at the Village Clerks office located at 11523 S Business Hwy 53, Solon Springs WI 54873, (715) 378-2235. The full text of the ordinance may also be obtained on the Village of Solon Springs website: www.villageofsolonsprings.com. That this Ordinance shall take effect on July 1, 2023. Village of Solon Springs Board of Trustee’s, Dated this 24th day of April, 2023. Ben Evans, Village President Kathy Burger, Municipal Clerk APPLICATION FOR RENEWAL OF “CLASS B” LIQUOR and CLASS “B” BEER LICENSES To the Governing Body of the Village of Solon Springs, Douglas County. The undersigned hereby applies for renewal of a “Class B” liquor and Class “B” beer licenses at: 11390 S. 5th St. E., Solon Springs, WI 54873 Name: Saratoga Hospitality, LLC Trade Name: St. Croix Inn Agent: Jennifer Williams For the license period 07/01/23 to 6/30/24 APPLICATION FOR RENEWAL OF CLASS “A” BEER, CLASS “A” LIQUOR & CLASS “A” LIQUOR (CIDER ONLY) LICENSES To the Governing Body of the Village of Solon Springs, Douglas County. The undersigned hereby applies for renewal of a Class “A” beer and Class “A” liquor (cider only) licenses at: 8888 E. Cty. Rd. A, Solon Springs, WI 54873 Name: Michael Rae Inc. Trade Name: JT’s One Stop Agent: Heidi Thomas For the license period 7/1/23 to 6/30/24 APPLICATION FOR RENEWAL OF CLASS “A” BEER, CLASS “A” LIQUOR LICENSES To the Governing Body of the Village of Solon Springs, Douglas County. The undersigned hereby applies for renewal of a Class “A” beer, Class “A” liquor licenses at: 9040 N. Boundary Rd., Solon Springs, WI 54873 Name: Dolgencorp, LLC Trade Name: Dollar General Agent: Jessica Allen For the license period 7/1/23 to 6/30/24 APPLICATION FOR RENEWAL OF CLASS “A” BEER and CLASS “A” LIQUOR LICENSES To the Governing Body of the Village of Solon Springs, Douglas County. The undersigned hereby applies for renewal of a Class “A” beer and Class “A” liquor licenses at: 9225 E. Main St., Solon Springs, WI 54873 Name: Frances K. Yadon Trade Name: Franny K’s Country Foods, LLC Agent: Frances Yadon For the license period 7/1/23 to 6/30/24 (May 12, 2023) WNAXLP 223423