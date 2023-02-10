SECTION 00 11 13 ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS FROM: 1.01 THE OWNER (HEREINAFTER REFERRED TO AS OWNER ): DOUGLAS COUNTY HIGHWAY DEPARTMENT 7417 SOUTH COUNTY ROAD E HAWTHORNE (SOLON SPRINGS), WI 54873 1.02 AND THE ENGINEER (HEREINAFTER REFERRED TO AS ENGINEER): CMTA 525 Lake Ave South, Suite 222 Duluth MN, 55802 Telephone 218-722-3060 1.03 DATE: JANUARY 30TH, 2023 1.04 TO: POTENTIAL BIDDERS A. Your firm is invited to submit an offer under seal to Owner for renovation of theDouglas County Highway Maintenance Garage located at 7417 South County Highway E, Hawthorne (Solon Springs), WI. 55873 before 10 AM am local standard time on the 16th day of February, 2023, for the following project: HAWTHORNE GARAGE HVAC UPGRADES B. Project Description: HVAC upgrades as shown in the attached documents.. C. Bid Documents for a Stipulated Sum contract may be obtained electronically from the office of the Design Professional free of charge . D. Refer to other bidding requirements described in Document 00 21 13 - Instructions to Bidders . E. Submit your offer on the Bid Form provided. Bidders may supplement this form as appropriate. F. Your offer will be required to be submitted under a condition of irrevocability for a period of 30 days after submission. G. The Owner reserves the right to accept or reject any or all offers. H. Direct Questions to McKenzie Fossell at CMTA (McKenzie.fossell@cmta.com). I. The Bidder is required to contact Craig Tyson on site at 218-348-4140 or Craig Plummer at 218-391-6108 to arrange a date and time to visit the project site. J. The sucsessful contractor shall furnish a performance and payment bond in the full amount upon award of the contract. K. The Owner complies with the Equal Employment Opportunity and Affirmative Action Policies for the contractor and suppliers. END OF SECTION (Feb 3 & 10, 2023) WNAXLP 186455