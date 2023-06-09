SCHOOL DISTRICT OF SOLON SPRINGS Regular Monthly School Board Meeting AGENDA DATE: Monday, June 12, 2023 6:00 p.m. LOCATION: IMC Location and Public Access Special Note: • Remote School Board Member Participation – Some, or all Board Members, may be connected electronically. • Remote Public Access – Members of the public who wish to connect remotely with the meeting will need to contact Frank Helquist, Superintendent: Email – fhelquist@solonk12.net or WK: 715-378-2263 or go to: https://isn.zoom.us/j/4329226862 • Meeting Audio Recording – The recording of School Board meetings is available by contacting Frank Helquist, Superintendent. I. CALL THE MEETING TO ORDER, AND ROLL CALL – Indicating those present in person and electronically. II. REPORT ON HOW THE PUBLIC WAS NOTIFIED OF THE MEETING • Published in the Superior Telegram, posted it on High School Door, Bennett Town Hall, & Solon Springs Post Office. III. ANNOUNCEMENTS: Next meeting is on the 3rd Monday, July 17, 2023. IV. AGENDA – consider approval of posted Agenda V. MEETING DATES – consider approval of 2023-24 Regular Meeting dates. VI. MINUTES – consider approval of Minutes for the May 15 Regular Board meeting. VII. EXPENDITURES – consider approval of expenditures VIII. TREASURER’S REPORT – presentation of monthly report IX. ADDITIONAL FINANCIAL INFORMATION – update on monthly balances including fund balance history X. PUBLIC COMMENT • To participate in the Public Comment session each speaker must register prior to the meeting by contacting Frank Helquist at fhelquist@solonk12.net • Speakers have a 3-minute time limit to address any item not listed as part of the agenda for that meeting. • The Public Comment portion of the agenda will be limited to 20 minutes. XI. REPORTS (Discussion & Action) A. Board President B. Student Council C. Athletic Director - update on Athletic Department activities including conclusion of Spring Sports and Awards. D. Principal Report – update on end of year activities, enrollment projects, and Community Learning Center Grant Award. E. Superintendent Report: 1) WASB – update on member recognition 2) Open Enrollment – update on process and lottery 3) Charter School – update on June meeting including enrollment projects, results of student lottery, and proposal to handle enrollment. 4) School Safety Liaison – discussion of proposal for School Crisis Response Coordinator 5) Snow Day/Virtual Learning Days – update on staff & parent survey and policy development 6) DNR Grant Award – update on Angler R3 grant award. 7) Maintenance Plan – review of Maintenance Plan with approval sought in July 8) Policy – update from May 30 meeting 9) Extra-Curricular Committee – update committee work 10) Improvement Plan – update on required low level improvement plan. 11) Northern Trust – update on change to National Insurance Services for consultation 12) Others as Appropriate XII. OLD BUSINESS: A. Timber Sale – consider designation of funds received via timber sale B. Policies - consider approval of policies updates XIII. NEW BUSINESS: A. CESA Contract – consider approval of 2023-24 CESA 12 Shared Services Contract B. Personnel – consider hiring of Art teacher and other as appropriate C. Personnel – consider resignation of staff member D. Personnel – consider approval of teacher Internal Transfer XIV. CLOSED SESSION - consider motion pursuant to s. 19.85 (1) (c) (e) and (f) for the purpose of considering employee salaries, an employee agreement, and legal advice discussion XV. REGULAR SESSION – consider returning to Regular Session for the purpose of taking action on Closed Session discussions and/or for Adjournment. XVI. ADJOURNMENT OF MEETING - consider motion to adjourn (June 9, 2023) WNAXLP 231777