SCHOOL DISTRICT OF SOLON SPRINGS Regular Monthly School Board Meeting AGENDA DATE: Monday, May 15, 2023 6:00 p.m. LOCATION: IMC Location and Public Access Special Note: • Remote School Board Member Participation – Some, or all Board Members, may be connected electronically. • Remote Public Access – Members of the public who wish to connect remotely with the meeting will need to contact Frank Helquist, Superintendent: Email – fhelquist@solonk12.net or WK: 715-378-2263 or go to: https://isn.zoom.us/j/4329226862 • Meeting Audio Recording – The recording of School Board meetings is available by contacting Frank Helquist, Superintendent. I. CALL THE MEETING TO ORDER, AND ROLL CALL – Indicating those present in person and electronically. II. REPORT ON HOW THE PUBLIC WAS NOTIFIED OF THE MEETING • Published in the Superior Telegram, posted it on High School Door, Bennett Town Hall, & Solon Springs Post Office. III. ANNOUNCEMENTS: Next meeting is on the 3rd Monday, June 19, 2023. IV. MEETING DATES – review possible 2023-24 meeting dates V. AGENDA – consider approval of posted Agenda VI. MINUTES – consider approval of Minutes for the April 24 Regular Board meeting. VII. EXPENDITURES – consider approval of expenditures VIII. TREASURER’S REPORT – presentation of monthly report IX. ADDITIONAL FINANCIAL INFORMATION – update on monthly balances including fund balance history and State Aid projections. X. PUBLIC COMMENT • To participate in the Public Comment session each speaker must register prior to the meeting by contacting Frank Helquist at fhelquist@solonk12.net • Speakers have a 3-minute time limit to address any item not listed as part of the agenda for that meeting. • The Public Comment portion of the agenda will be limited to 20 minutes. XI. REPORTS (Discussion & Action) A. Board President B. Student Council C. Athletic Director - update on Athletic Department activities including conclusion of basketball tournaments and start of Spring Sports. D. Principal Report – update on end of year activities, enrollment projects, and Community Learning Center Grant Award. E. Superintendent Report: 1) WASB – update on member recognition 2) Charter School – update on May 8 meeting including enrollment projects and proposal to handle enrollment. 3) School Safety Liaison – discussion of proposal for School Crisis Response Coordinator 4) Facilities Committee – review of Maintenance Plan proposal from May 15 Committee meeting 5) Policy – update May 16 meeting 6) Extra-Curricular Committee – update on May 11 meeting 7) Improvement Plan – update on required plan 8) Others as Appropriate XII. OLD BUSINESS: A. High School ELA Materials – consider approval of instructional materials adoption and purchase B. Policies - consider final and first reading approval of policies XIII. NEW BUSINESS: A. Timber Sale – consider designation of funds received via timber sale B. Personnel – consider resignations of staff C. Open Enrollment – consider approval of Open Enrollment applications D. Records Retention – consider approval of new Records Retention Schedule XIV. CLOSED SESSION - consider motion pursuant to s. 19.85 (1) (c) (e) and (f) for the purpose of considering employee salaries, an employee agreement, and legal advice discussion XV. REGULAR SESSION – consider returning to Regular Session for the purpose of taking action on Closed Session discussions and/or for Adjournment. XVI. ADJOURNMENT OF MEETING - consider motion to adjourn (May 12, 2023) WNAXLP 223311