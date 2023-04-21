SCHOOL DISTRICT OF SOLON SPRINGS Regular Monthly School Board Meeting AGENDA DATE: Monday, April 24, 2022 6:00 pm LOCATION: IMC Location and Public Access Special Note: • Remote School Board Member Participation – Some, or all Board Members, may be connected electronically. • Remote Public Access – Members of the public who wish to connect remotely with the meeting will need to contact Frank Helquist, Superintendent: Email – fhelquist@solonk12.net or WK: 715-378-2263 or go to: https://isn.zoom.us/j/4329226862 • Meeting Audio Recording – The recording of School Board meetings is available by contacting Frank Helquist, Superintendent. I. CALL THE MEETING TO ORDER, AND ROLL CALL – Indicating those present in person and electronically. II. REPORT ON HOW THE PUBLIC WAS NOTIFIED OF THE MEETING - Published in the Superior Telegram, posted it on High School Door, Bennett Town Hall, & Solon Springs Post Office. III. ANNOUNCEMENTS: Next meeting is on the third Monday, May 15, 2023 at 6:00 pm IV. ELECTION RESULTS – Canvas results with Ben Kidder and John Swanberg being elected V. OATHS OF OFFICE – Administering Oaths of Office by Clerk VI. AGENDA – consider approval of posted Agenda VII. BOARD REORGANIZATION – consider nominations for Officers VIII. BOARD COMMITTEES & APPOINTMENTS – consider appointing members to committees & other appointments IX. MINUTES – consider approval of March 21 Meeting Minutes X. EXPENDITURES – consider approval of expenditures XI. TREASURER’S REPORT – presentation of monthly report XII. ADDITIONAL FINANCE INFORMATION – update on monthly balances XIII. PUBLIC COMMENT • To participate in the Public Comment session each speaker must register prior to the meeting by contacting Frank Helquist at fhelquist@solonk12.net • Speakers have a 3-minute time limit to address any item not listed as part of the agenda for that meeting. • Public Comment portion of the agenda will be limited to 20 minutes. XIV. REPORTS (Discussion & Action) A. Board President B. Student Council C. Athletic Director - update on Athletic Department activities, spring sports and coaching positions D. Principal Report – update on staffing, scheduling, and parent proposed safety coordinator E. Superintendent Report: 1) Health Insurance – update provided by M3 consultants via Zoom. 2) WASB – update on recognition, April 19 New Member workshop, May 24 CESA 12/WASB Hayward workshop and May 23 workshop 3) Charter School – update on April Governance Board Meeting 4) COVID – Testing site ends on April 27. 5) Snow Load Days – update on resolved snow load issues and insurance coverage 6) Facilities Committee – next meeting is May 15 at 4:30 pm 7) Foundation – update on Fish Fry and Wall of Honor Induction Ceremony 8) Policy Committee – update on April 5 and upcoming April 25 meetings 9) Others as Appropriate – Open Enrollment update XV. OLD BUSINESS: None XVI. NEW BUSINESS: A. Personnel – consider possible resignation B. Personnel – consider First Readings of policies C. Shared Services Contract – consider 2023-24 Shared Services Contract D. Northern Trust – consider appointing LeeAnn Garay as representative XVII. CLOSED SESSION - consider motion pursuant to s. 19.85 (1) (c) (f) and (g) for the purpose of discussing: 1) Personnel matters including employee contracts and compensation, and 2) Employee matter and 3) Legal matter XVIII. REGULAR SESSION – consider returning to Regular Session for the purpose of taking action on Closed Session discussions and/or for Adjournment. XIX. ADJOURNMENT OF MEETING - consider motion to adjourn (April 21, 2023) WNAXLP 215175