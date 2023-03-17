SCHOOL DISTRICT OF SOLON SPRINGS Regular Monthly School Board Meeting AGENDA DATE: Monday, March 20, 2023 6:00 p.m. LOCATION: IMC Location and Public Access Special Note: • Remote School Board Member Participation – Some, or all Board Members, may be connected electronically. • Remote Public Access – Members of the public who wish to connect remotely with the meeting will need to contact Frank Helquist, Superintendent: Email – fhelquist@solonk12.net or WK: 715-378-2263 or go to: https://isn.zoom.us/j/4329226862 • Meeting Audio Recording – The recording of School Board meetings is available by contacting Frank Helquist, Superintendent. I. CALL THE MEETING TO ORDER, AND ROLL CALL – Indicating those present in person and electronically. II. REPORT ON HOW THE PUBLIC WAS NOTIFIED OF THE MEETING • Published in the Superior Telegram, posted it on High School Door, Bennett Town Hall, & Solon Springs Post Office. III. ANNOUNCEMENTS: Next meeting is on the 4th Monday, April 24, 2023. IV. AGENDA – consider approval of posted Agenda V. MINUTES – consider approval of Minutes for February 6, 16 and 20 Special Meetings, February 27 Regular Meeting and Revised January 16 Minutes. VI. EXPENDITURES – consider approval of expenditures VII. TREASURER’S REPORT – presentation of monthly report VIII. ADDITIONAL FINANCIAL INFORMATION – update on monthly balances including fund balance history and State Aid projections. IX. PUBLIC COMMENT • To participate in the Public Comment session each speaker must register prior to the meeting by contacting Frank Helquist at fhelquist@solonk12.net • Speakers have a 3-minute time limit to address any item not listed as part of the agenda for that meeting. • The Public Comment portion of the agenda will be limited to 20 minutes. X. REPORTS (Discussion & Action) A. Board President B. Student Council C. Athletic Director - update on Athletic Department activities including conclusion of basketball tournaments and start of Spring Sports. D. Principal Report – update on current events at school E. Superintendent Report: 1) Charter School – update on March Governance Board Meeting and Retreat 2) Timber Sale – update on Outdoor Education plan. 3) Wall of Honor – announcement of Wall of Honor Recipients 4) Foundation & ESSER Proposals– update on staff proposals for funding 5) GED Boot Camp – update on Northwood Tech HSED Boot Camp in Solon Springs 6) Facilities Committee – update on March 20 meeting, prior to Board Meeting 7) Health Related Matters – update on any health-related matters affecting school and COVID Clinic testing ends on April 30 8) Policy – need to schedule meeting. 9) Others as Appropriate XI. OLD BUSINESS: XII. NEW BUSINESS: A. CESA Resolution – consider approval of resolution . . . . B. CESA12 ACP E4E Plan – consider approval of Academic and Career Planning (ACP) is a part of Wisconsin’s Education for Employment (E4E) program plan. C. Charter School Audit – review and consider approval of required charter school granted audit of charter schools D. Personnel – consider possible teacher resignation for 2023-24 XIII. CLOSED SESSION - consider motion pursuant to s. 19.85 (1) (c) and (f) for the purpose of discussing extension of teacher contracts, an employee request, Superintendent Screening follow-up. XIV REGULAR SESSION – consider returning to Regular Session for the purpose of taking action on Closed Session discussions and/or for Adjournment. XV. ADJOURNMENT OF MEETING - consider motion to adjourn (March 17, 2023) WNAXLP 203698