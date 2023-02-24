SCHOOL DISTRICT OF SOLON SPRINGS Regular Monthly School Board Meeting AGENDA DATE: Monday, February 27, 2023 6:00 p.m. LOCATION: IMC Location and Public Access Special Note: • Remote School Board Member Participation – Some, or all Board Members, may be connected electronically. • Remote Public Access – Members of the public who wish to connect remotely with the meeting will need to contact Frank Helquist, Superintendent: Email – fhelquist@solonk12.net or WK: 715-378-2263 or go to: https://isn.zoom.us/j/4329226862 • Meeting Audio Recording – The recording of School Board meetings is available by contacting Frank Helquist, Superintendent. I. CALL THE MEETING TO ORDER, AND ROLL CALL – Indicating those present in person and electronically. II. REPORT ON HOW THE PUBLIC WAS NOTIFIED OF THE MEETING • Published in the Superior Telegram, posted it on High School Door, Bennett Town Hall, & Solon Springs Post Office. III. ANNOUNCEMENTS: Next meeting is on the 3rd Monday, March 20, 2023. IV. AGENDA – consider approval of posted Agenda V. MINUTES – consider approval of Minutes for January 16 Regular and January 26 Special Meetings. VI. EXPENDITURES – consider approval of expenditures VII. TREASURER’S REPORT – presentation of monthly report VIII. ADDITIONAL FINANCIAL INFORMATION – update on monthly balances, Equalization Aid history and projections. IX. PUBLIC COMMENT • To participate in the Public Comment session each speaker must register prior to the meeting by contacting Frank Helquist at fhelquist@solonk12.net • Speakers have a 3-minute time limit to address any item not listed as part of the agenda for that meeting. • The Public Comment portion of the agenda will be limited to 20 minutes. X. REPORTS (Discussion & Action) A. Board President B. Student Council C. Athletic Director - update on Athletic Department activities including winter sports D. Principal Report – update on current events at school E. Superintendent Report: 1) WASB – update on WASB Convention attendance by attendees 2) GED Boot Camp – update on Northwood Tech HSED Boot Camp in Solon Springs 3) Charter School – update on February 13 Governance Board Meeting 4) Wall of Honor – update on nomination process 5) Foundation & ESSER Proposals– update on staff proposals for funding 6) Health Insurance Update (7:00 pm) m presentation with M3 consultants 7) Facilities Committee – update on February 6 meeting 8) Health Related Matters – update on any health-related matters affecting school and COVID Clinic testing ends on April 30 9) Get Kids Ahead – update on Supplemental Funding 10) CESA 12 Property Purchase – update on passing of Resolution by required number of School Boards 11) Policy – need to schedule meeting. 12) Others as Appropriate XI. OLD BUSINESS: A. Audit – consider approval of 2012-22 Annual Audit B. School Forest Timber Sale Proceeds Designation – consider designating Bell Timber down payment and future sale payment. XII. NEW BUSINESS: A. Employment – consider hiring of janitor for vacated position B. Physical Therapy – consider contract for Physical Therapy services XIII. CLOSED SESSION - consider motion pursuant to s. 19.85 (1) (c) for the purpose of discussing Wall of Honor Nominees, personnel affected ESSER Funds, 2023-24 staffing, compensation discussion, and employment contracts. XIV. REGULAR SESSION – consider returning to Regular Session for the purpose of taking action on Closed Session discussions and/or for Adjournment. XV. ADJOURNMENT OF MEETING - consider motion to adjourn (Feb. 24, 2023) WNAXLP 197289