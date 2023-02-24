SCHOOL DISTRICT OF MAPLE Maple, Wisconsi

SCHOOL DISTRICT OF MAPLE Maple, Wisconsin 54854 NOTICE OF CANVAS FOR SPRING PRIMARY ELECTION AND DRAWING OF BALLOT ORDER FOR SCHOOL BOARD SPRING ELECTION The Board of Canvassers of the Board of Education, School District of Maple, County of Douglas, State of Wisconsin will meet on Monday, February 27, 2023 at 4:00 p.m. in the District Office at Northwestern High School, Maple, WI to canvass and certify the results of the February 21, 2023 Spring Primary School Board Election and to draw for the ballot order for the April 4, 2023 school board election. The meeting is open to the public. SHARI M. OLSON, CLERK (Feb. 24, 2023) WNAXLP 197497