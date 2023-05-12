Request for Proposals Pavement Marking F

Request for Proposals Pavement Marking For 2023 Douglas County Highway Department The Douglas County Highway Department will receive proposals until 10:00 a.m. on May 18, 2023 at the Douglas County Highway Department Office at 7417 S. County Road “E”; Hawthorne, WI 54873. Proposals will be opened read aloud at that time. Specifications and proposal forms may be obtained online http://www.douglascountywi.org/2023pavementstriping, or by calling 715-374-2575. The Douglas County Highway Department reserves the right to reject any or all proposals, to waive any technicalities, and to accept any proposal deemed most advantageous to Douglas County. Jason Jackman Douglas County Highway Commissioner (May 6 & 12, 2023) WNAXLP 221106