REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS DOUGLAS COUNTY FOR

REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS DOUGLAS COUNTY FORESTRY DEPARTMENT Per Wisconsin Statute Section 59.52(29); NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Douglas County Forestry Department will accept written proposals (until 4:30 PM, Monday, July 17, 2023) for the purchase of a new excavator with forestry mulching attachment and a new compact track loader with a trade in of the departments compact track loader. For further information or a proposal form, please phone (715) 378-2219. Clint Meyer Douglas County Park and Recreation Supervisor (June 30; July 7, 2023) WNAXLP 237992