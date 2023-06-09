RENEWAL ALCOHOL BEVERAGE LICENSE APPLICA

RENEWAL ALCOHOL BEVERAGE LICENSE APPLICATIONS Town of Summit To the Governing Body of the Town of Summit, Douglas County The following hereby apply for the renewal of a Class B Beer, Class B liquor license from the 1st day of July, 2023 through the 30th day of June, 2024 Trade Name: The BackYard on Amnicon Lake Agent: Amanda Nordby Name: The Back Yard of Amnicon Lake LLC Address; 4505 E Tri Lakes Road, Superior WI 54880 Trade Name: Amnicon Bar Agent: Richard D Clark Name: Clark’s Amnicon Enterprises Inc Address; 7794 S County Road A, Superior WI 54880 Trade Name: Drifters Agent: Evan A Willoughby Name: Drifters Trail, Inc Address: 1565 E County Road BB, Foxboro WI 54836 (June 9 & 16, 2023) WNAXLP 231000