RENEWAL ALCOHOL BEVERAGE LICENSE APPLICA

RENEWAL ALCOHOL BEVERAGE LICENSE APPLICATION Town of Brule To the Governing Body of the Town of Brule, Douglas County The undersigned hereby applies for renewal of a Class B Liquor and Class B Beer License at 13520 E Hwy 2 Brule, WI 54880. Name: Dean Baillie Trade Name: Kro Bar Inc. From the 1st day of July 2023 through the 30th of June 2024 RENEWAL ALCOHOL BEVERAGE LICENSE APPLICATION Town of Brule To the Governing Body of the Town of Brule, Douglas County The undersigned hereby applies for renewal of a Class B Liquor and Class B Beer License at 4167 S Co. Hwy H Brule, WI 54880. Name: Elizabeth Campbell Trade Name: Hungry Trout Inn From the 1st day of July 2023 through the 30th of June 2024 RENEWAL ALCOHOL BEVERAGE LICENSE APPLICATION Town of Brule To the Governing Body of the Town of Brule, Douglas County The undersigned hereby applies for renewal of a Class B Liquor and Class B Beer License at 13992 E Hwy 2 Brule, WI 54880. Name: Krawson Services, LLC Agent: William Krawczyk Trade Name: Sherri’s Twin Gables From the 1st day of July 2023 through the 30th of June 2024 RENEWAL ALCOHOL BEVERAGE LICENSE APPLICATION Town of Brule To the Governing Body of the Town of Brule, Douglas County The undersigned hereby applies for renewal of a Class A Liquor and Class A Beer License at 13995 E Hwy 2 Brule, WI 54880. Name: Midland Services Inc. Trade Name: Midland Services Inc. From the 1st day of July 2023 through the 30th of June 2024 RENEWAL ALCOHOL BEVERAGE LICENSE APPLICATION Town of Brule To the Governing Body of the Town of Brule, Douglas County The undersigned hereby applies for renewal of a Class B Liquor and Class B Beer License at 5831 S Maple St. Brule, WI 54880. Name: Catherine Van Doorn Agent: Catherine Van Doorn Trade Name: Crafty Rooster Pub and Eatery LLC From the 1st day of July 2023 through the 30th of June 2024 (June 2, 2023) WNAXLP 229759