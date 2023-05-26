RENEWAL ALCOHOL BEVERAGE LICENSE APPLICA

RENEWAL ALCOHOL BEVERAGE LICENSE APPLICATION Town of Superior To the Governing Body of the Town of Superior, Douglas County. The undersigned hereby applies for renewal of a Class B Beer and Class B Liquor License at 14030 Hwy 23, Superior, WI 54880. From the 1st day of July, 2023 through the 30th day of June, 2024. Name: Wabegon Bar & Grill, Inc. Agent: Dennis Longshore Trade Name: Wabegon Bar ________________ RENEWAL ALCOHOL BEVERAGE LICENSE APPLICATION Town of Superior To the Governing Body of the Town of Superior, Douglas County. The undersigned hereby applies for renewal of a Class B Beer and Class B Liquor License at 6198 S State Rd 35, Superior, WI 54880. From the 1st day of July, 2023 through the 30th day of June, 2024. Name: Cooper BSC Inc Agent: Chad Carlson Trade Name: Manitou Inn ___________________________ RENEWAL ALCOHOL BEVERAGE LICENSE APPLICATION Town of Superior To the Governing Body of the Town of Superior, Douglas County. The undersigned hereby applies for renewal of a Class A Beer and Class A Liquor License at 6383 S Cty Rd A, Superior, WI 54880. From the 1st day of July, 2023 through the 30th day of June, 2024. Name: Raquel S. Stockey Trade Name: 4 Corners Store ________________________ RENEWAL ALCOHOL BEVERAGE LICENSE APPLICATION Town of Superior To the Governing Body of the Town of Superior, Douglas County. The undersigned hereby applies for renewal of a Class B Beer and Class B Liquor License at 4111 E Cty Rd B, Superior, WI 54880. From the 1st day of July, 2023 through the 30th day of June, 2024. Name: Black Eagle Enterprises Inc Agent: Bradley Moen Trade Name: Pattison Park Golf Course _______________________________________ RENEWAL ALCOHOL BEVERAGE LICENSE APPLICATION Town of Superior To the Governing Body of the Town of Superior, Douglas County. The undersigned hereby applies for renewal of a Class B Beer and Class B Liquor License at 6098 S State Rd 35, Superior, WI 54880. From the 1st day of July, 2023 through the 30th day of June, 2024. Name: Piglet’s Grill & Cantina LLC Agent: Michael James Miller Trade Name: Piglet’s Grill & Cantina ______________________________ RENEWAL ALCOHOL BEVERAGE LICENSE APPLICATION Town of Superior To the Governing Body of the Town of Superior, Douglas County. The undersigned hereby applies for renewal of a Class B Beer and Class B Liquor License at 3125 and 3127 Mont du Lac Drive, Superior, WI 54880. From the 1st day of July, 2023 through the 30th day of June, 2024. Name: Mont du Lac Snowsports LLC Agent: Donna Pulkrabek Trade Name: Mont du Lac Snowsports __________________________ RENEWAL ALCOHOL BEVERAGE LICENSE APPLICATION Town of Superior To the Governing Body of the Town of Superior, Douglas County. The undersigned hereby applies for renewal of a Class B Beer and Class B Liquor License at 4144 S State Rd 35, Superior, WI 54880. From the 1st day of July, 2023 through the 30th day of June, 2024. Name: Pickled Pete’s Saloon Agent: Raymond Ross Trade Name: Pickled Pete’s Saloon ________________________ RENEWAL ALCOHOL BEVERAGE LICENSE APPLICATION Town of Superior To the Governing Body of the Town of Superior, Douglas County. The undersigned hereby applies for renewal of a Class B Beer and Class B Liquor License at 3028 E State Rd 105, Superior, WI 54880. From the 1st day of July, 2023 through the 30th day of June, 2024. Name: Borders Sports Bar & Grill Agent: Julie Hinnenkamp Trade Name: Borders Sports Bar & Grill ________________________ Application filed this 26th day of May, 2023 Carolyn Jones, Clerk Town of Superior, Douglas County (May 26; June 2, 2023) WNAXLP 227055