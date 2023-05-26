RENEWAL ALCOHOL BEVERAGE LICENSE APPLICA
RENEWAL ALCOHOL BEVERAGE LICENSE APPLICATION The Town of Solon Springs To the Governing Body of the Town of Solon Springs, Douglas County. The undersigned hereby applies for renewal of a Class B Liquor & Class B Beer license at 12285 S Business Highway 53, Solon Springs, WI 54873 from the 1st of July 2023, Through the 30 day of June 2024 Name: Paul Francis Banks Trade Name: Paul’s Pour House ______________________ RENEWAL ALCOHOL BEVERAGE LICENSE APPLICATION The Town of Solon Springs To the Governing Body of the Town of Solon Springs, Douglas County. The undersigned hereby applies for renewal Of a Class B liquor & Class B license at 9925 E Cty Rd A, Solon Springs, WI 54873 from the 1st of July 2023 Through the 30 day of June 2024 Name: Diane Kaye Rosenstiel Trade Name: Soft Pines Resort ______________________ ORIGINAL ALCOHOL BEVERAGE LICENSE APPLICATION The Town of Solon Springs To the Governing Body of the Town of Solon Springs, Douglas County. The undersigned hereby applies for renewal Of a Class B liquor & Class B Beer license at 9902 E Cty Rd A, Solon Springs, WI 54873 from the 1st day of July 2023 Through the 30th day of June 2024 Name: Mona Loiselle Trade Name: Loiselle’s Lakeview Lodge ____________________ RENEWAL ALCOHOL BEVERAGE LICENSE APPLICATION The Town of Solon Springs To the Governing Body of the Town of Solon Springs, Douglas County. The undersigned hereby applies for renewal Of a Class B Liquor & Class B Beer license at 11121 S Cty Rd A, Solon Spring, WI 54873 from the 1st day of July 2023 Through the 30th day of June 2024. Name: Robert Baldwin Trade Name: Hidden Greens North ____________________ RENEWAL ALCOHOL BEVERAGE LICENSE APPLICATION The Town of Solon Springs To the Governing Body of the Town of Solon Springs Douglas County. The undersigned hereby applies for renewal Of a Class B Liquor & Class B Beer license at 10688 S Cty Rd A, Solon Springs, WI 54873 from the 1st day of July 2023 Through the 30th day of June 2024. Name: Kimberly Kastern Trade Name: Hog Wild BBQ & Smokehouse ________________ RENEWAL ALCOHOL BEVERAGE LICENSE APPLICATION The Town of Solon Springs To the Governing Body of the Town of Solon Springs Douglas County. The undersigned hereby applies for a Class B Liquor & Class B Beer license at 10814 Business 53 Solon Springs, WI. 54873 from the 1st day of July 2023 Through the 30th day of June 2024. Name: Lynnette Landgren Trade Name: Smithy’s ______________________ RENEWAL ALCOHOL BEVERAGE LICENSE APPLICATION The Town of Solon Springs To the Governing Body of the Town of Solon Springs Douglas County. The undersigned hereby applies for a Class B Liquor & Class B Beer license at 11517 S. Cemetery Rd Solon Springs, WI. 54873 from the 1st day of July 2023 Through the 30th day of June 2024. Name: Al & Lyndsey Johnson Trade Name: The Atrium (May 26; June 2 & 9, 2023) WNAXLP 226356