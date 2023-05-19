RENEWAL ALCOHOL BEVERAGE LICENSE APPLICA

RENEWAL ALCOHOL BEVERAGE LICENSE APPLICATION Village of Oliver To the Governing Body of the Village of Oliver, Douglas County The undersigned hereby applies for the renewal of a Class B Beer & Class B Liquor License: 2148 E Hwy 105, Superior, WI 54880 Name: Oliver Tavern Inc. Agent: Michael T Delich Trade Name: Oliver Tavern From the 1st day of July, 2023 through the 30th day of June, 2024 RENEWAL ALCOHOL BEVERAGE LICENSE APPLICATION Village of Oliver To the Governing Body of the Village of Oliver, Douglas County The undersigned hereby applies for the renewal of a Class B Beer & Class B Liquor License: 2110 E. Hwy 105, Superior, WI 54880 Name: DP & TP Enterprise Inc. Agent: Amanda M Vollmer Trade Name: Eldorado Bar From the 1st day of July, 2023 through the 30th day of June, 2024 (May 19 & 26, 2023) WNAXLP 224395