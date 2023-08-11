REGULAR SCHOOL BOARD MEETING School Dist

REGULAR SCHOOL BOARD MEETING School District of Maple Northwestern High School, District Conference Room, #2270 Link provided for live stream at www.nw-tigers.org Monday, August 14, 2023 – 5:00 p.m. This meeting is a meeting of the Board of Education in public for the purpose of conducting the School District’s business and is not to be considered a public meeting. There may be a time for public comment during the meeting as indicated in the agenda. A G E N D A 1. Call to order, roll call, and Pledge of Allegiance. 2. Report on how the public was notified. 3. Approval of the August 14, 2023 agenda, open and executive sessions. 4. Consent Agenda: a. July 17, 2023 regular board meeting minutes and the July 25, 2023 special meeting minutes. b. Treasurer’s Report. c. Payment of Invoices. d. Resignation(s)/Employment/Leave of Absence 5. Approval Items: a. Building Construction House Bids b. District Academic Career Planning Plan c. 2023-24 Handbooks – Student, Teachers, Special Education, Co/Extra Curricular, Employee d. 2023-24 Employee Handbook, Building Emergency Management Handbooks, Transportation Handbooks e. 2023-24 66.30 Agreement with Northwoods School District, Minong, WI for a Part-time Occupational Therapist f. Chippewa Valley Bank – Borrowing; $253,210 Loan for Propane Buses for 2023-24 g. Policies: • First Reading – Community Service Fund 80 • Second Reading, No. 5340 – Student Accidents/Illness/Concussion and Sudden Cardiac Arrest 6. Administrative Report: a. Communications Received 2 b. Budget Hearing/Annual Meeting Format – September 25, 2023, 7:00 p.m. c. Maintenance Update d. WASB Correspondence and Legislative Update 1) Fall Region One Meeting – Wednesday, October 18, 2023, Best Western Hotel Chequamegon, Ashland, WI e. CESA #12 Report f. Donation(s) g. Student, staff, and community recognition 7. Comments from the audience. 8. Consideration for an executive session is necessary for those items exempted under open sessions according to Wisconsin State Statutes §19.85(1)(c)(e). Included under these items is a staffing and fringe benefit discussion for 2023-24. 9. Adjournment. (Aug. 11, 2023) WNAXLP 248722