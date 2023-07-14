REGULAR SCHOOL BOARD MEETING School Dist

REGULAR SCHOOL BOARD MEETING School District of Maple District Conference Room 2270 – Northwestern High School Link provided for live stream at www.nw-tigers.org Monday, July 17, 2023 – 5:00 p.m. This meeting is a meeting of the Board of Education in public for the purpose of conducting the School District’s business and is not to be considered a public hearing. There may be a time for public comment during the meeting as indicated in the agenda. A G E N D A 1. Call to order, roll call, and Pledge of Allegiance. 2. Report on how the public was notified. 3. Approval of the July 17, 2023 agenda. 4. Consent Agenda: a. June 5, 2023 regular board meeting minutes. b. Treasurer’s Report. c. Payment of Invoices. d. Resignation(s)/Employment 5. Approval Items: a. Sealed Bids for the Building Construction House b. 2023-24 Board of Education Goals c. 2023-24 Food Service and Meal Prices d. Milk Bids e. Report and Recommendations from the July 17, 2023 Curriculum Committee Meeting. f. Adoption of the Wisconsin Model Standards, Common Core Standards and National Science Standards for the District – 2023-24 g. Seclusion and Restraint Report for 2022-23 h. Ridership, Cost and Possible Discontinuation of Activity Buses for 2023-24 i. AutoGas Facility Agreement - Midland Services j. Policies: Revisions: 0100 – Definitions 2 July 17, 2023 School Board Meeting 3215, 4215 – Use of Tobacco by Professional Staff, Use of Tobacco by Support Staff 5200 – Attendance 5330 – Administration of Medication/Emergency Care 5410 – Promotion, Placement, and Retention 5512 – Use of Tobacco and Nicotine by Students 5517 – Student Anti-Harassment 5771 – Search and Seizure 7434 – Use of Tobacco on School Premises 7440 – Facility Security 8450 – Control of Casual-Contact Communicable Diseases 8500 – Food Services First Reading – New 5340 – Student Accidents/illness/Concussion & Sudden Cardiac Arrest Technical Changes: 0144.5–Board Member Behavior and Code of Conduct, 0155–Controversial Issues in the Classroom, 3131–Reduction in Staff, 3210–Staff Ethics, 5430-Class Rank, 7217–Weapons, 7540–Technology, 7544–Use of Social Media, 8431–Preparedness for Toxic Hazards, 8510–Wellness, 8531–Free and Reduced-Price Meals. 6. Administrative Report: a. Communications Received b. School Handbooks c. Maintenance Report d. WASB Correspondence and Legislative Report e. CESA #12 Report f. Donation(s) g. Student, staff, and community recognition 7. Comments from the audience 8. Adjournment (July 14, 2023) WNAXLP 241013