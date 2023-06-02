REGULAR SCHOOL BOARD MEETING School Dist

REGULAR SCHOOL BOARD MEETING School District of Maple District Conference Room at Northwestern High School, Room 2270 Link provided for live stream at www.nw-tigers.org Monday, June 5, 2023 – 5:00 p.m. This meeting is a meeting of the Board of Education in public for the purpose of conducting the School District’s business in public and is not to be considered a public meeting. There is a time for public comment during the meeting as indicated in the agenda. AGENDA 1. Call to order, roll call, and Pledge of Allegiance. 2. Report on how the public was notified. 3. Approval of the June 5, 2023 agenda. 4. Consent Agenda: a. May 8, 2023 regular board meeting minutes, open and executive session. b. Treasurer’s Report. c. Payment of Invoices. d. Retirement/Resignations/Employment/Leave of Absence 5. Assessment Overview – Mr. Larrabee 6. Approval Items: a. Sealed Bid Opening for the Building Construction House b. School Calendar for 2023-24 Revised c. WIAA Senior High Membership Renewal for 2023-24 d. 66.03.01 Cooperative Agreement with South Shore – Occupational Therapist e. Co-Curricular Officials Check Signing for Mr. Fechtelkotter from $250 to $500 7. Administrative report: a. Communications b. Board Committee Assignments c. Maintenance Report d. CESA #12 Report e. WASB Correspondence and Legislative Report f. Donation(s) g. Reports from Northwestern High School, Northwestern Middle School, Northwestern Elementary School, Director of Special Education, and Athletic and Activities Director. h. Student, staff, and community recognition: 8. Comments from the audience. 9. Adjournment. (June 2, 2023) WNAXLP 229204